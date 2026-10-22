El Salvador deploys special forces to Haiti to help find 4 missing soldiers who came under attack

FILE - El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele speaks at the National Palace as he hosts a meeting with U.S. congresspeople in San Salvador, El Salvador, Jan. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez, File)

SAN JUAN – El Salvador deployed 100 special forces soldiers to Haiti on Thursday to help rescue four missing soldiers from the Central American country who recently came under attack by gangs, two officials told The Associated Press.

The special forces arrived a day after Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele announced a military operation to rescue the four aviation technicians and threatened a more forceful response if they’re not released alive and unharmed.

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An official with El Salvador’s government not authorized to speak on the matter said an additional 100 soldiers were going to be deployed to Haiti on Thursday night. The official said Salvadorean authorities were operating under the assumption that the four missing Salvadoreans are still alive.

Haiti’s government said Wednesday evening that the four missing soldiers were abducted, marking its first comments since the attack that occurred Sunday in Croix-des-Bouquets. Authorities have said the soldiers were traveling in an armored vehicle that came under fire from gangs that also used explosives.

It’s the first major attack since the international gang suppression force began operations, replacing a Kenyan-led force that struggled to help Haitian police quell gang violence given a lack of resources and funds.

Haitian police and the gang suppression force have been fighting armed men in the area ever since the attack occurred, and authorities have warned residents to remain indoors.

The Miami Herald first reported the deployment.

El Salvador’s presidential office did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The area where the armored vehicle was targeted is controlled by gangs including Chèn Méchan; Kraze Barye, led by Vitel'homme Innocent; and 400 Mawozo, led by Lanmo Sanjou. Both gang leaders have been sanctioned by the U.N. and the U.S.

No one has publicly claimed responsibility for the attack.

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Janetsky reported from Phoenix, Arizona.