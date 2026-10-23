Gunmen open fire at a church during a funeral in Jordan, killing 6 and wounding 28 others

This is a locator map for Jordan with its capital, Amman. (AP Photo)

JERUSALEM – Gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church in Jordan on Friday, killing six people and wounding 28 others, authorities said.

The shooting took place at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak, about 180 kilometers (110 miles) south of the capital, Amman.

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Images being broadcast on Jordanian state television show two gunmen who appear to be holding pistols approaching the church and firing shots. A third man who appears to be holding a semiautomatic rifle then appears and opens fire, and all three then run toward the church.

A government statement said that the attack was “carried out by unknown assailants,” but didn't say whether any gunmen were captured or killed. It said that “investigations are underway at full speed.”

Karak is home to a minority Christian population. In 2016, gunmen ambushed police in a series of attacks in Karak, including at a Crusader castle popular with tourists, killing 10 people, including seven officers, and wounding dozens. Jordanian security forces killed the gunmen after a long standoff.