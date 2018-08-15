World's largest liquor, beer, wine festival coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Liquor, Beer & Wine Fest is the largest tasting event of its kind in the world, according to festival organizers.

The festival will take place in San Antonio at the Freeman Expo Hall from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Liquor, Beer & Wine Fest is a fundraiser for the Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation which has awarded more than $7 million in scholarships to San Antonio students since 1974, according to the foundation's website.

Distilleries, breweries and wineries from around the globe will be available to share their libations, and food from more than 30 of San Antonio’s best eateries will be available, according to a press release.

Liquor, Beer & Wine Fest

This is the first year of an expansion for the fundraising event, which was formerly known as The Whisky & Liquor Festival.

“We decided to incorporate beer and wine this year so we can offer something for every beverage lover,” 2019 Rey Feo candidate Sal Barbaro said.

Tickets for the event are $80 per person from Aug. 25 through Sept. 28, discounted early-bird tickets are available for $60 until Aug. 24 and the price jumps to $100 at the door.

Admission includes the opportunity to taste all liquor, beer and wine selections, and tickets can be upgraded to VIP for samples of high-end cognacs and scotches.

VIP ticket holders will also have “skip the line” privileges while visiting restaurant booths throughout the event, according to a press release.

Festival attendees must be at least 21 years old. Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.