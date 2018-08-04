Worst date ever? This guy took his girlfriend to the park in a stolen truck, police say

KIRBY, Texas - A 21-year-old's night out with his girlfriend ended with him in handcuffs after Kirby police say he took her to Friendship Park after hours in a stolen truck.

Kirby police say they arrested Jair Jordan after conducting an after-hours patrol of Friendship Park on Thursday and found Jordan in a truck that had been reported stolen.

Jordan is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His girlfriend was given a ride to the police station where she waited for a family member to pick her up.

Police said Jordan's girlfriend is not facing charges.

