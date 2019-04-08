Wounded man enters elementary school seeking help, police say

SN ANTONIO - An injured man made his way inside a local elementary school trying to seek help from school officers, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident occurred at Briscoe Elementary in the 2000 block of South Flores Street.

According to police, the man told them that someone was chasing him so he hopped a fence and cut his hand. He said he was trying to find school police to help him.

Police said they believe the man got into the building by following a child inside. Paramedics treated the man at the scene.

Authorities said the injury was not serious and that the school did not go on lockdown.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

