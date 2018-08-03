Wounded man runs out of gas on way to hospital after getting shot in foot

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who shot another man in the foot during an altercation Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on East Mayfield Boulevard near West Pyron Avenue, close to Harlandale High School.

The victim's relatives tried to take him to the hospital, but they ran out of gas on I-35 and Military Drive.

He was eventually transported with injuries that were not life-threatening.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was already gone.

