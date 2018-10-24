Wounded Warrior Project invests more in mental health treatment

SAN ANTONIO - Confronted with post-traumatic stress disorder, suicide and the emotional aftermath of two prolonged wars, the Wounded Warrior Project has made an additional $160 million five-year investment in its Warrior Care Network.

Spokesman Rob Louis said the total, now $260 million, was made possible solely through generous donations. He said the Warrior Care Network includes four of some of the best hospitals in the U.S. that are paid by WWP to treat veterans for their PTSD or traumatic brain injuries.

The additional investment, Louis said, will mean more than 5,000 veterans will be treated through the program's innovative, yet intense, outpatient program.

“It’s like a year’s worth of therapy in two weeks,” said Justin Ellis, a U.S. Army veteran, who said he had struggled with thoughts of suicide.

Ellis said he was determined to undergo as much therapy as he could.

“It was overwhelming. I was trying to do everything possible to improve myself and to be a stronger individual,” Ellis said.

Ellis, who was already familiar with the Wounded Warriors Project, said he was told about the Warrior Care Network.

The two-week program under the care of Harvard-trained psychologists at Massachusetts General in Boston, he said, “essentially changed my life.”

“I’m definitely surviving a lot better. I definitely find more value in my life,” Ellis said.

Louis said the completion rate for the program is 91 percent, with a 95 percent satisfaction rate. He said more resources will mean more than 16,000 warriors and their families will be treated through the outpatient program that Ellis underwent, as well as traditional outpatient programs, pilot programs and family services over five years, all at no cost.

