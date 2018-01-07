Wrong-way driver hospitalized after collision on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating a head-on crash on the city's West Side that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, a man was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 151 at Military Drive when he crashed into another vehicle.

The wrong-way driver was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, police said. The driver of the car he crashed into was also taken to Santa Rosa West Over Hills hospital but did not suffer serious injuries.

Police said the wrong-way driver's blood alcohol content will be tested at the hospital.

