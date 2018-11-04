Wrong-way driver killed in fiery, head-on crash with 18-wheeler, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A wrong-way driver is dead after hitting an 18-wheeler head-on, causing both vehicles to burst into flames early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the wrong-way driver was headed westbound on the eastbound Interstate 10 near Martin Luther King Drive around 2:30 a.m. when they hit an 18-wheeler head-on.

A witness told authorities that they had been able to dodge the driver, but the driver crashed into the tractor-trailer. Both drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

The driver of the 18-wheeler walked away from the crash with minor injuries.

Police said one person was found in the driver's seat of the wrong-way driver's vehicle after they extinguished the flames.

Police initially believed there might be other victims, but concluded there were not, after a search of the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities have not yet identified the driver killed in the crash.

Police said the area of the highway where the crash occurred will remain closed, possibly until noon, as crews work to remove the 18-wheeler from the highway and clean chemicals that spilled onto the road.

