Wrong-way driver walks away from crash uninjured, faces charges

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said a woman who caused a wrong-way crash Sunday morning walked away without a scratch but will face charges.

According to police, the woman was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 when she crashed into an tractor-trailer. The tanks it was pulling was punctured, causing a fuel spill. Crews spent most of the morning cleaning up and had closed all lanes near Thousand Oaks.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The woman police say is responsible was taken into custody and will be charged with driving while intoxicated.

