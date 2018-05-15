Wurzbach Road closed at train tracks between Vance Jackson and Lockhill Selma

SAN ANTONIO - All lanes over the train tracks on Wurzbach Road between Vance Jackson and Lockhill Selma are closed.

District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez tweeted San Antonio Transportation and Capital Improvements made the closure to "create a smoother transition from pavement to the tracks."

See San Antonio LIVE traffic map HERE

The closure will last until Friday.

Pelaez said access is limited to the area and recommends drivers take an alternate route.

Hi neighbors - @sanantoniotci has closed all lanes over the train tracks on Wurzbach Rd. between Vance Jackson & Lockhill Selma in order to create a smoother transition from pavement to the tracks. Access is limited. The closure will last until Friday. Take an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/V02H6r8THg — Councilman Pelaez (@District8Manny) May 15, 2018

