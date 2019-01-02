WWE Hall of Famer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund dies at 76

WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund has died at the age of 76, officials with the WWE announced Wednesday.

The WWE dubbed Okerlund "the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history."

Okerlund's claim to fame was in ringside reporting through the American Wrestling Association. He moved to the WWE in 1984, interviewing the likes of Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

The interviewer and eventual ringside commentator hosted shows including "All-American Wrestling," "Tuesday Night Titans" and "Prime Time Wrestling," according to WWE officials.

One of his last feature appearances for the WWE was in 2001 when he called the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestlmeMania17. He continued to appear on WWE shows such as "Legends' House" and

WWE Raw 25 Years."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.