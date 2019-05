SAN ANTONIO - WWE SmackDown LIVE is making its return to San Antonio in July and tickets to the show will go on sale Friday.

The wrestling giant is returning to the Alamo City on July 2 and will be at the AT&T Center. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on ATTCenter.com or TicketMaster.com.

Tickets start at $20. Wrestling stars including Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton are scheduled to take the ring.

