WWII, Korean, Vietnam veterans honored with special flight

SAN ANTONIO - Twenty of our bravest military heroes will depart San Antonio on Friday to Washington D.C. where they will get the chance to visit war memorials dedicated to their service, sacrifice and patriotism.

The nonprofit Honor Flight will fly the veterans for the two-day trip as a way of saying thank you to the veterans who served our country.

The latest trip includes two WWII veterans, six Korean War veterans and 12 Vietnam veterans and is made possible through the efforts of the nonprofit.

Honor Flight is committed to ensuring that America's veterans throughout San Antonio and South Texas receive this special honor, a press release said.

To learn how you can volunteer or donate

