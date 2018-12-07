WWII veteran's wish for 96th birthday is cards from across U.S.

A California woman is hoping to make her father’s 96th birthday extra special. She posted a plea on Facebook for birthday cards from across the country.

Sue Morse’s father, Duane Sherman, is a WWII veteran who will be 96 years old on December 30. Morse penned a Facebook post that is getting a lot of attention. She paid tribute to her father for his service to the country and then posted her address so people could send him cards.

Here is the post:

Morse is asking for cards to be sent to: Duane Sherman c/o Sue Morse, PO Box 794, Highland, CA 92346

In subsequent Facebook posts Morse thanked everyone for helping to make her wish for her father come true.

"Everyday he asks if there is any mail... most days just throw away junk. He will be so happy! Thank you all so much," she wrote.

