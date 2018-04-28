'Y'all ain't nothing but killers': Man lashes out at soldiers in Texas Walmart

HOUSTON, Texas - Earlier this week, a customer at a Walmart started recording video on a phone after a man yelled at two soldiers and called them killers.

The two Army soldiers were dressed in their fatigues. They were shopping at the store located at 5405 S. Rice Ave.

While they were walking down the aisle, a man started yelling at them.

“Y’all are over there in other folks' business and y’all don’t have any rights, y’all ain’t nothing but killers,” the customer said to the soldiers.

The two soldiers, a man and woman, kept their cool and said that outburst is the very reason they fight.

"If you do feel like America is not the country for you or whatever, then that's your right, your prerogative, you can do whatever you want, that's (why) I put my uniform on,” said one of the soldiers.

Another customer walked up and shook both service members' hands and told them he appreciates their service.

The man who appeared to initiate the confrontation was led in a different direction by Walmart employees.

In a statement, Walmart said, "We strive to maintain a safe environment and create an enjoyable shopping experience for every customer."

