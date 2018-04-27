Y'all! Paula Deen's San Antonio restaurant opens Monday; Deen will visit in June

SAN ANTONIO - If you like your food fried and buttery, this is the place for you. Paula Deen's Family Kitchen restaurant opens Monday in San Antonio.

It's located in the Bass Pro Shops at the RIM shopping center.

The restaurant is known for its Southern food, including fried chicken, spare ribs and fried catfish. Meals are served family style with endless portions of entrees and sides. Each meal is also served with biscuits and sweet potato butter, and a dessert of your choice.

The restaurant also features a retail boutique and a replica of Deen's home kitchen where people can pose for pictures.

Deen plans to visit her new San Antonio restaurant on June 1 and 2.

“I adore all of my fans in Texas, and bringing my Southern cooking to San Antonio is something I have dreamed about for years. This is the perfect place to bring together family, friends and great Southern food – three of my favorite things!” Paula Deen said.

You can view the menu here.

