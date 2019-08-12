You can buy a lifetime pasta pass at Olive Garden Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Olive Garden is once again offering carb lovers a chance at unlimited servings of pastas, sauces and toppings with its Never Ending Pasta Pass.

The $100 pass allows customers to order from the Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu at the restaurant chain as many times as they wish for nine weeks, Sept. 23 to Nov. 24.

The pass goes on sale at 1 p.m. CST Thursday and there are only 24,000 available.

But there's something even bigger this year.

For the first time ever, Olive Garden is offering 50 lifetime pasta passes.

The first 50 people who buy a pasta pass can upgrade to a lifetime pasta pass for an additional $400.

