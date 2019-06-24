You can create the Sheriff's Office's new mascot (and win a $1,000 scholarship)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is taking ideas for its new mascot, and winners can earn a scholarship up to $1,000.

The Sheriff's Office, in partnership with the 100 Club of San Antonio, is taking submissions from Bexar County residents between the ages of 14 and 19. The mascot must be able to be made into a "wearable adult costume, as well as literature publications, such as: flyers, coloring books, baseball-type cards etc."

CLICK HERE FOR REGISTRATION FORM

You can print out the registration form or pick one up at one of the following Bexar County Sheriff's Office substations:

6825 Cagnon Road, San Antonio, TX 78252

8794 Rocket Lane, Converse, TX 78109

200 N. Comal Street, San Antonio, TX 78207

Submissions will be accepted at the aforementioned substations through Aug. 4.

The first-place prize winner will get a $1,000 savings bond scholarship, the runner-up will get a $500 savings bond scholarship and the second runner-up will get a $250 savings bond scholarship.

