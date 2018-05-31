You can interact with a sloth at San Antonio Aquarium!

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Aquarium is now home to an affable two-toed sloth named Kiwi.

Kiwi, who is about 18 months old, currently weighs about 7 pounds but her handlers say she’ll double in size before she stops growing.

She loves her teddy bear and has been at the San Antonio Aquarium for several months but has only been on exhibit for three weeks.

Kiwi is native to South America but came to San Antonio from Florida.

“Sloths are actually one of the most difficult animals to train,” said Jamie Shank, assistant director of husbandry.

Shank told KSAT that Kiwi will never be able to be held because she wasn’t born in captivity and sloths become independent about around 6 to 12 weeks old.

The good news? You can still interact with Kiwi and purchase a sloth encounter during which you get to feed her!

Fun fact: Kiwi loves corn on the cob.

The San Antonio Aquarium is located at 6320 Bandera Road in Leon Valley and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get more information about the San Antonio Aquarium here.

