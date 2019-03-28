'You took my son away': Family of man killed in hit-and-run searches for answers

SAN ANTONIO - The family of a 26-year-old man who San Antonio police say was the victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash is demanding answers and turning to the public for help.

"How could you leave my poor son on the street dead with no one," said Leticia Ortiz, the mother of Stephen Hernandez. "Please come forward. You took my son away."

Around 8 p.m. March 20, Hernandez was riding his Suzuki motorcycle down the 2500 block of Culebra Road when a brown extended cab pickup truck ran a stop sign and struck him, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the driver of the truck, which was seen on surveillance footage with a ladder rack on it, did not stop and render aid to Hernandez.

Hernandez was rushed to University Hospital, where he later died.

Days later, Ortiz and his family are still trying to come to terms on how someone could kill Hernandez who was loved by so many.

"He was always laughing. His smile, oh my God, beautiful smile, and he just loved life," Ortiz said.

Hernandez's girlfriend, Anna Nassar, said she had just gotten off the phone with Hernandez and cannot believe that call would be last time she would hear his voice.

"I got a call from him at 7:55 p.m. He was, like, 'Hey, I'm on my way home. I'll be there in a moment,' and I told him, "OK, I'll see you soon, love you' and hung up the phone," Nassar said.

Shortly after, Ortiz received the phone call no mother ever wishes to get.

"My son got a bike eight months ago and I kept telling him, "Please don't ride, please don't ride,'" Ortiz said.

"When I got off of work that day at 8 o'clock on Wednesday, I saw a call from the hospital and I didn't answer it," she said.

Investigators believe the driver responsible either lives or works near the area where the crime occurred.

The truck is suspected of being a Chevy model in the late 1990s or early 2000s.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.