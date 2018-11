SAN ANTONIO - A special surprise for a 5-year-old girl fighting cancer.

Heidi Hartman, who was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of 1, is now well enough to go to school.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society teamed up with Burlington Stores to give Heidi a shopping spree to get ready for her return.

