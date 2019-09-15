Young cancer patients get pampered with spa day

SAN ANTONIO - Six San Antonio girls who are used to getting poked and prodded with cancer treatments were instead pampered Sunday with a day at the spa.

The girls received manicures, pedicures, makeup and hairstyles and were then treated to a formal dinner Sunday.

The spa day was courtesy of The Day Spa @ Folawns and The Ferrari Kid, a local nonprofit that aims to give children with cancer experiences that make them feel like celebrities.

Manuel Diotte started The Ferrari Kid after his own experience with childhood cancer.

"They have a lot of smiling faces on right now, but next week, they're gonna be in treatment. They need something to encourage their heart. They need something that makes them feel good and beautiful, too," Diotte said.

Diotte said his mission is to remind these kids that while they are going through a hard time now, they are destined for greatness and can have all their dreams come true.

