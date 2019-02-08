Your Questions Answered: Does SAPD actively check temporary license plates?

SAN ANTONIO - This week a viewer named Alfredo asked whether local law enforcement actively checks vehicles with temporary "paper" license plates, after claiming he saw paper plates around town that do not look legitimate.

When asked about temporary plates, a public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department wrote via email:

When on patrol officers regularly check all license plates. Legitimate paper plates will yield a return matching the registered vehicle. In the case that a paper plate is fake or does not yield any information, the officer can write a citation for Failure to display a valid license plate.

According to the city's website, a citation for failure to display a valid license plate comes with a total fine and court cost of $152.

