Your Questions Answered: Where to find best places to take pictures of bluebonnets

SAN ANTONIO - Wildflower season is starting a little earlier than usual this year.

Already, along some highways, you can see the different colors starting to pop up.

Peak season for wildflowers in Texas is March, April and May.

KSAT 12 received a question from a viewer asking where a photographer can take pictures of bluebonnets.

Here are five places to capture a great photo:

1. Wildseed Farms in Fredericksbug: This is the nation's largest, working wildflower farm. There are 200 acres of beautiful fields of different flowers to see. The bluebonnet fields, once in full bloom, are amazing to see. While you can't walk through the fields, there are areas for picture-taking. Admission is free.

2. Burnet, Texas: This is the town known as the "Bluebonnet Capitol of Texas." Every April there is even a bluebonnet festival there. Burnet is also part of the Texas Hill Country Wildflower Trail.

3. Lady Bird Johnson Center in Austin: This center has areas where you can admire flowers and take photos as well. It is $12 for adults and $6 for kids to visit.

4. Brenham, Texas: Located halfway between Houston and Austin, Brenham during the spring is perfect for bluebonnet onlookers. The town's website has a Wildflower Watch section where you can find a map of where to find bluebonnets in the area. We hear that Highway 290 East and Farm to Market Rd. 390 are the best spots.

5. Ennis, Texas: If you are heading to Dallas during the spring, you might want to make a stop in Ennis. You can enjoy 40 miles of bluebonnets on the official Bluebonnet Trail of Texas in April.

In the San Antonio area in 2018, the following locations had an abundance of bluebonnets and wildflowers:

- U.S. 181 going toward Floresville.

- The Westover Hills area, namely near CHRISTUS Santa Rosa hospital.

- Northwest Vista College.

- Loop 1604 between Marbach Road and Potranco.

- McAllister Dog Park.

- River Chase Way in New Braunfels behind the club house and pool.

Just a reminder, when taking photos in bluebonnets, watch out for snakes and other critters. Also, watch where you park along highways, as it can be danergous to take photos along a roadway.

