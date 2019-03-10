Youth boxing program raises funds after fire destroys gym

SAN ANTONIO - A West Side boxing youth program held a fundraiser Saturday, just a week after their gym went up in flames.

The Advocate Youth Boxing Program lost their building to a fire that San Antonio Fire Department officials have now ruled an arson.

Though the fundraiser was planned weeks before the fire even happened, employees of the nonprofit said it is something they need now more than ever.

“The kids were pretty sad when we told them the news,” Dolores Sotomayor, office coordinator, said. “They were pretty hurt that someone could be cruel and take away things that belonged to them.”

The building and what remains inside the burnt ashes are almost unrecognizable.

“They lost their exercise equipment and lost their exercise room,” Sotomayor said. “Whoever did this took what belonged to them away. They come here and are members here. They exercise and learn how to box. They learn discipline. They learn a lot of stuff here.”

During the fundraiser, members, owners and employees sold plates with a variety of food and dessert. They also held other activities, such as members having the opportunity to spar with each other while showing off their skills. Sotomayor said this was all to show the community that they will never stop being an important part of West Side.

“You try to knock us down, but it is not going to work, and with God on our side, we got it made,” Sotomayor said.

As of right now, no arrests have been made.

