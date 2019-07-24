Zebra mussels cause critical water blockage at Canyon Lake; restrictions issued

iStock/Elenathewise

Canyon Lake Water Service Company officials are urging that water usage in the area be limited to essential indoor use only due to a blockage at the lake intake pipes.

Official said they discovered zebra mussels were beginning to block the pipes, but it has recently become a critical issue.

The water production’s temporary restriction and water storage has been reduced to help ensure the health and safety of the community, officials said.

Anyone with questions can contact the Water Service Company at 830-312-4600.

