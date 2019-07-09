ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons will rock the float at Ford Holiday River Parade

SAN ANTONIO - The grand marshal and theme for the 2019 Ford Holiday River Parade has been announced -- it's like Christmas in July!

Billy Gibbons, the blues-rock guitarist from ZZ Top, is going to be the Grand Marshal of this year's parade.

The theme, fittingly, will be Texas Music Christmas, according to the San Antonio River Walk Association.

Other artists who will be featured in the parade are:

Flaco Jimenez - 5-time Grammy winner

Jimmy Vaughan - Founding member of the Thunderbirds

Patricia Vonne - Three-time Austin Music Award winner

Randy Brooks - Wrote Christmas classic, "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer"

Sauce Gonzalez - Rhythm and blues and doo-wop artist

Jimmy Spacek - Rock, soul and blues guitarist, latest release "Peace and Distortion"

Patsy Torres - No. 1 Tejano album and Texas Talent Music Association's "Female Entertainer of the Year"

Tish Hinojosa - Released 17 albums, performed internationally featured artist on Austin City Limits

Rosie Flores - Venuszine Magazine named her as one of the "Top 75 Greatest Female Guitarist of All Time"

Archie Bell - Along with the Drells charted 20 singles in the '60s and '70s including No. 1 Billboard hit "Tighten Up"

Eric Johnson - Grammy Award winner for Best Rock Instrumental Performance, "Cliffs of Dover"

Van Wilkes - Awarded Best Blues-Rock Band four-years in a row by Austin Chronicle

Little Joe - In 2001, he received the Smithsonian's Lifetime Legend Award. He and his band La Familia received multiple Grammy nominations

Juan Ortiz - Won the 2010 Grammy for Best Tejano Album and 2011 Latin Grammy in the same category for his violin work on an album by Little Joe y La Familia.

Jefferson Clay - Singer-songwriter know for his soulful, blue and pops sound. Clay appeared on FOX-TV's The Four. Texas Music Pickers named him a "Breakthrough Artist"

Sonny Ozuna - With 85 successful albums in a career spanning 68 years, his music genre consists of Tejano, rock 'n' roll oldies, gospel and country

Stephanie Urbina Jones - First independent female artist to his No. 1 on the Texas Music Chart. She has performed in 14 countries in the world's most distinguished festivals.

The Ford Holiday River Parade will float down the San Antonio River on Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.

Tickets for the parade can be purchased here.

