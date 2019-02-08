12 On Your Side: This week's consumer round-up

SAN ANTONIO - Happy weekend, everybody.

Valentine’s Day is coming up (Thursday!), but it seems ol’ Cupid is aiming straight for your wallet.

Roses, candy, fine wine and dining? It adds up. And get this, a survey done by the folks at Bankrate.com found people who celebrate the day of love will spend an average $267.

Bankrate’s Be My Valentine Index finds the high cost of love

Men, they found, say they will spend an average $339 while women will spend only about $64. Honestly, I don’t want my hubby to spend that much because, well, we have two kids in college.

But this is what I found more interesting. Men surveyed said they expect their significant other to spend $211 on them for Valentine’s, while women expect men to spend $154.

Survey: 1 in 5 commits financial infidelity

How about this? Instead of spending a lot of money, just spend some quality time. How romantic, right?

Speaking of romance, it’s tax time. The IRS says most refunds (if you’re getting one) will be made within 21 days. I’m hearing it’s more like 10 business days. To get a refund quickly, file electronically and use direct deposit.

First IRS refunds expected next week

Also, VITA has opened up 21 sites to help low to middle income people prepare and file their returns for free.

LATEST CONSUMER HEADLINES

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.