Mayor Nirenberg weighs in on importance of proposed gun buyback program

SAN ANTONIO - Getting at least one gun off the streets is better than "none,” according to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg's take on the city’s proposed gun buyback program.

During a discussion Wednesday, the mayor talked about funding the program, why it's important and what leaders are trying to accomplish. He said it's about having the right expectations.

“Gun buyback programs may not produce guns that are used in crime, but they are a tool that local communities can use to remove unnecessary guns from circulation,” Nirenberg said.

Nirenberg said part of the proposal is to not use taxpayer money to buy the guns back and instead to rely on money confiscated from criminals across the city.

