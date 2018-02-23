Alpha Home helping those struggling with addiction

SAN ANTONIO - In the face of the opioid addiction crisis hitting the nation, San Antonio’s Alpha Home is offering recovery assistance and hope.

The San Antonio nonprofit held its annual fundraiser, Doorways of Hope, on Thursday afternoon. The ballroom at the Omni Hotel was packed as people went to hear from ABC’s Elizabeth Vargas.

Alpha Home serves mostly women who are battling addiction and have nowhere else to turn.

The nonprofit served more than 1,200 people last year.

KSAT’s Steve Spriester hosted the event and interviewed Vargas. Parts of that interview will air Friday on the "Nightbeat."

Vargas spoke to Spriester about her struggle with alcohol addiction and what she plans to do after leaving "20/20."

