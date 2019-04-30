Zip code in NE San Antonio focus of $50,000 grant for drug abuse prevention

SAN ANTONIO - A local effort to battle the opioid epidemic is getting recognition in the form of $50,000.

The federal grant is focused on a single area code on the Northeast Side of San Antonio.



The money is going to the Bethel Prevention Coalition, which offers healing and drug prevention techniques of all kinds.

Former addicts are thrilled to see the program receiving the grant money.

Believe it or not, for Ollie King, drug abuse started with a spider bite.

"I was bitten by a brown recluse, and it got infected. I was in the hospital and I had an operation. And I got hooked on pain pills, then."

King eventually moved from opioids to crack cocaine.

"It had to stop somewhere, because I had young kids growing up and I didn't want them to follow in that," he said.

After 15 years of addiction, King finally went to rehab and then got involved with the nonprofit, Bethel Prevention Coalition.

"We're working in schools, working in neighborhoods who succumb to a lot of drug trafficking and criminalization," said Keely Petty, program director and pastor.

Bethel was just awarded a federal grant for $50,000, which came from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration for the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act.

The money is mandated to go to communities in the 78218 zip code on the northeast side of San Antonio, the same area King is from.

"The statistical information from the Texas Education Agency showed us they had a lot of drug arrests within our high school. The high school we serve, they had arrests of guns and weaponry and pills and alcohol," Petty said.

The money will go toward youth programs, awareness campaigns, counseling, town halls and specific types of training.

"So a mother who says, 'My son has been stealing prescription drugs from me.' His grandparents, his friends, 'I'm finding bags of pills, I don't know what to do.' So what we do when we come into the community, we provide help through environmental strategies," Petty said.

"People will have a chance, because they have an outlet and educate themselves and also educate other people. It's a domino effect," King said.

Now clean for six years, King said the hands-on, evidence-based approach works.

Petty said she is constantly tracking and assessing the organization's work to see what support is working and what needs improvement.

She asks people to reach out for information or help, by calling 210-651-3331 or visiting Bethel Prevention Coalition's website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.