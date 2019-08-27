San Antonio takes step toward joining national opioid lawsuit

KWWL via CNN

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio city council this month unanimously approved a resolution committing the city to participating in a national lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The resolution, which was agreed to Aug. 15, outlines the city's desire to enter into the lawsuit and have city Attorney Andy Segovia seek state approval to enter into a contingency fee contract for legal services. A contingency fee arrangement would allow the city to avoid paying for legal services if it was to lose.

"In a contingent fee arrangement, the lawyer agrees to accept a fixed percentage (often one third) of the recovery, which is the amount finally paid to the client," the American Bar Association website explains. "If you win the case, the lawyer's fee comes out of the money awarded to you. If you lose, neither you nor the lawyer will get any money, but you will not be required to pay your attorney for the work done on the case."

The resolution states it is in the city's and its citizens' best interests to participate in the lawsuit so the city "has the ability to recover damages to address the costs the city has incurred to deal with the opioid crisis."

The resolution comes after Bexar County officials announced they intend to seek $1 billion in damages in the county's lawsuit against several opioid manufacturers.

Proceeds from the lawsuit would fund treatment programs in Bexar County, the county previously said.

San Antonio has maintained it will go after opioid manufacturers and distributors separate from the county.

"While the city is on a different litigation path than the county, the multi-district strategies of both the county and city seek to benefit the residents of the City of San Antonio and Bexar County and to hold the manufacturers and distributors accountable for the actions that led to the crisis," city spokeswoman Laura Mayes told KSAT in late July.

On Monday, an Oklahoma district court judge ruled against Johnson & Johnson in one of the first state trials aiming to hold a pharmaceutical company accountable for its role in the opioid epidemic, CNN reported. The judge ordered the pharmaceutical company pay $572 million.

Johnson & Johnson officials announced they intend to appeal the ruling, according to CNN.

