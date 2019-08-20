UT Health San Antonio, BCSO to begin distributing Narcan to released inmates

SAN ANTONIO - The UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that they will begin distributing a medication used to reverse opioid overdose to released inmates.

According to a news release, the program is the first in Texas to provide Narcan, a naloxone spray, to individuals leaving incarceration.

The program is being funded by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission through a federal grant received from the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration. The grant is part of a $17.5 million contract awarded in March to Lisa Cleveland, associate professor of nursing. The grant will be used to expand the School of Nursing's work of providing training and naloxone to first responders statewide. It will also help save lives threatened by opioid overdose.

"Evidence shows that individuals being released from incarceration are 40 times more likely to die from overdose in the first two weeks than members of the general public. Knowing these facts, the aim of this program is to provide Narcan and education to inmates and their family members to prevent overdose deaths," said Cleveland, who is leading the program in collaboration with the Sheriff's Office.

Special Section: Opioid Nation: An American Epidemic

"We are happy to provide Narcan to those leaving the Bexar County Adult Detention Center," said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. "It will make their re-entry into our community safer. We are grateful to Dr. Cleveland and her team for their efforts and for working with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office to help us activate the program. This is one more way Bexar County is working to assure the safety of the community."

Narcan recipients, their families and their friends can learn how to use Narcan and get more information about opioid overdose prevention at moreNarcanplease.com. The homepage features a brief video showing how to use Narcan to save a life.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.