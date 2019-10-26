Hear Ye! Hear Ye! The Texas Renaissance Festival is underway

SAN ANTONIO - The herald has arrived! Thy Texas Renaissance Festival is underway and you can celebrate Halloween during one of their many themed weekends. At the festival you can see fairies, pirates, mythical creatures and a castle full of other characters. Watch a show at one of their 25 stages, catch a joust, feast like a king and shop until you drop.

The Texas Renaissance Festival is located in Todd Mission, Texas, near Houston. The Texas Renaissance Festival started in 1974 and boasts that it is the nations largest renaissance fair.

The festival runs now through December 1, 2019.

If you wish to hearken the King's call then click here.

