SAN ANTONIO – Didn’t you hear? It’s not called Black Friday anymore -- the name has been changed to Black Furday.

Well, we’re mostly kidding, but we’re willing to bet that Animal Care Services hopes the catchy name sticks!

ACS has dubbed this Friday “Black Furday” because “adoption is always the best deal,” the organization said Wednesday.

There’ll be no camping out necessary.

And the door-buster sales aren’t exactly TVs and electronics -- but do you want to know what’s way cuter and more cuddly anyway? Pets.

Adoption specials will run $25 for dogs and $5 for cats, which include every pet’s sterilization, vaccination, de-wormer and a lifetime-registered microchip.

The event is slated for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday, and then it’s open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 4710 State Highway 151.

Standard ACS adoption application processes and procedures apply -- and all pets are available on a first come, first served basis.

Remember, as fun as this sounds, you’ll want to make an informed decision before getting a new pet.

Adoption counselors are even available to help would-be adopters.

One final heads up: Final adoptions are processed 30 minutes prior to closing.

Now you know!