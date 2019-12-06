6 precious puppies to adopt now in San Antonio

Start your day off right with some pictures of precious puppies near you! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups," to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Cheesecake, chihuahua

Cheesecake is a charming male chihuahua puppy currently housed at SNIPSA Inc.

Cheesecake likes to socialize, and he gets along well with cats, dogs and kids. He has been vaccinated.

Cheesecake's current caretakers say:

He loves to cuddle up and nap right in your lap.

Read more about how to adopt Cheesecake on Petfinder.

Crumpet, chihuahua

Crumpet is a lovable male chihuahua puppy being kept at SNIPSA Inc.

Crumpet gets along well with cats, dogs and children. He is vaccinated.

Notes from Crumpet's caretakers:

He is still a young pup that will need a patient and loving family to help him learn his manners.

Read more about Crumpet on Petfinder.

Cupcake, chihuahua

Cupcake is a sweet female chihuahua puppy currently housed at SNIPSA Inc.

Cupcake is a social butterfly, and she loves kids, cats or dogs. She has been vaccinated.

Read more about how to adopt Cupcake on Petfinder.

Ivy, Plott hound and boxer mix

Ivy is a darling female Plott hound and boxer puppy in the care of SNIPSA Inc.

Ivy will get along great with your kids, dogs or cats. Ivy has had all her shots.

Ivy's current caretakers say:

She is perky and playful as can be.

Apply to adopt Ivy today at Petfinder.

Holly, Plott hound and Australian cattle dog mix

Holly is a lovable female Plott hound and Australian cattle dog puppy currently housed at SNIPSA Inc.

Holly is a social butterfly — she loves kids, dogs or cats. She has had all of her shots.

Here's what Holly's friends at SNIPSA Inc. think of her:

She loves to run around and chase after every toy she can find.

Read more about Holly on Petfinder.

Glitter, Plott hound and boxer mix

Glitter is a lovable female Plott hound and boxer puppy currently residing at SNIPSA Inc.

Glitter loves children, cats or dogs. She's been vaccinated.

Read more about how to adopt Glitter on Petfinder.

