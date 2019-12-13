These San Antonio-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Beeswax, collie and Australian cattle dog mix Beeswax is a female collie and Australian cattle dog puppy being kept at SNIPSA Inc. Beeswax is ready to make friends — she's happy to keep company with cats, dogs and kids. Her vaccinations are already up to date. From Beeswax's current caretaker: Beeswax is as sweet as they come! When she isn't greeting you with a faster-than-the-speed-of-light tail wag,then she's jumping up in your lap for a nice snuggle. Beeswax loves other dogs and is unafraid of anything! She'll climb right over her siblings and foster pals or attempt to get on top of any object that looks fun to conquer! She is working on her manners and this smart girl will pick it up fast with a patient and loving teacher! Is this cuddly cutie the pup of your dreams? Apply to adopt Beeswax today at Petfinder. Harry, collie and Australian shepherd mix Harry is a darling male collie and Australian shepherd puppy staying at SNIPSA Inc. Harry will get along great with your kids, dogs or cats. He's vaccinated. From Harry's current caretaker: Harry is as sweet as they come! When he isn't greeting you with a faster-than-the-speed-of-light tail wag then he's jumping up in your lap for a nice snuggle. Harry loves other dogs and is unafraid of anything! He'll climb right over his siblings and foster pals or attempt to get on top of any object that looks fun to conquer! Harry is working on his manners and this smart guy will pick it up fast with a patient and loving teacher! Is this cuddly cutie the pup of your dreams? Apply to adopt Harry today at Petfinder. Garry, collie Garry is a handsome male collie puppy being kept at SNIPSA Inc. Garry loves to socialize, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and children. He is vaccinated. Notes from Garry's caretakers: Garry is as sweet as they come! When he isn't greeting you with a faster-than-the-speed-of-light tail wag then he's jumping up in your lap for a nice snuggle. Garry loves other dogs and is unafraid of anything! He'll climb right over his siblings and foster pals or attempt to get on top of any object that looks fun to conquer! Garry is working on his manners and this smart guy will pick it up fast with a patient and loving teacher! Is this cuddly cutie the pup of your dreams? Read more about how to adopt Garry on Petfinder. Prim, Labrador retriever and Plott hound mix Prim is a female Labrador retriever and Plott hound puppy in the care of San Antonio Pets Alive! Her vaccinations are already up to date. From Prim's current caretaker: Prim is small but fierce. And probably won't be small for long! This little one is the runt of her crew but certainly holds her own. She's active and fiesty, always going after whatever toys her sisters are playing with and not wanting to be left out. She loves to romp and wrestle. When she finally relaxes, she'd prefer to do so cuddled up in your lap or in your arms. She will win you over with her wrinkly face and then seal the deal with her sweet puppy kisses. This sweet girl would love a family to call her own! Read more about how to adopt Prim on Petfinder. Preta, Labrador retriever mix Preta is a darling female Labrador retriever puppy staying at San Antonio Pets Alive! Her vaccinations are up to date. Preta's current caretakers say: Though the biggest of her litter, Preta is a sweet, gentle giant. She's always by your side, begging for pets and aiming to please. It's already obvious this lady will be attentive and obedient with a little training. She loves playing with her sisters almost as much as she loves napping in your arms. This girl needs a laid back family who has lots of love and affection to share! Read more about how to adopt Preta on Petfinder. Hazel, Labrador retriever and shar-pei mix Hazel is an adorable female Labrador retriever and shar-pei puppy being kept at They Have The Right to live Rescue. Hazel is a social animal, and she loves other dogs. She has had all of her shots. Notes from Hazel: Hi there, I'm Hazel. At only 5 months old, I am a typical sweet and playful puppy! I get along great with everyone and everything, so no matter your family situation, I can work with it! As I am still young I do have lots of energy to burn and some manners to learn but that's where you come in — You and I can learn together! Read more about Hazel on Petfinder. Scrabble, Labrador retriever Scrabble is an adorable male Labrador retriever puppy staying at SNIPSA Inc. Scrabble gets along well with children, cats or dogs. He is vaccinated. Notes from Scrabble's caretakers: Looking for a fun time? Look no further than Scrabble! He'll be the center of attention every game night and rightfully so! This chunky cutie has that silly puppy personality-romping around with his littermates, running up to you the second he hears you coming and playing tug o'war with every toy! Scrabble loves his big belly rubs and will cuddle up in your lap if you let him! You'll find Scrabble on his back with all four paws up in the air, underneath the trees trying to catch the falling leaves in his mouth. And once you witness that, there's no turning away from this adorable guy! Apply to adopt Scrabble today at Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.