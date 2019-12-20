Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 furry felines to adopt now in San Antonio

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cool kitties up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Marie, domestic shorthair mix Marie is a darling female domestic shorthair mix staying at Mystery Dog Rescue. Marie gets along well with children, cats or dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Marie is already spayed and vaccinated. Here's what Marie's friends at Mystery Dog Rescue think of her: Marie is a beautiful lady. She is social and a little more laid back and calm than most. Marie is friendly, gets along with other cats and seems to ignore the dogs. Marie would love a home that knows what forever means. She is a great cat – and deserves a great family. Read more about how to adopt Marie on Petfinder. Mister, domestic shorthair Mister is a handsome male domestic shorthair cat currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive! He's already neutered and vaccinated. More from Mister: Hello my name is Mister. I'm a little shy right now but I accept offerings of delicious canned food with excitement. I need a loving home where I can learn that humans are my best friend. Read more about Mister on Petfinder. Willie, domestic shorthair Willie is a male domestic shorthair cat being cared for at San Antonio Pets Alive! He has had all of his shots, and he's neutered. Willie's current caretakers say: Willie is a 6-year-old neutered male, and very healthy and playful. He must be in an Indoor-only home and he has a special diet. He loves to climb into your lap and purr and knead like a baker. You can hear his purr across the room, even over the TV. Willie loves people and wants to be on you, not just with you. He will reward his new family with lots, and lots of funny antics and tummy massages. Apply to adopt Willie today at Petfinder. Moxy, domestic shorthair Moxy is a female domestic shorthair cat currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive! She's spayed, and she has had all her shots. From Moxy's current caretaker: Moxy is a beautiful girl looking for her second chance in life! She is a shy, scared girl right now, but doesn't have a mean bone in her body. She will need some socialization in a quiet home, and some time to mentally heal from all of the change that has happened around her. She is good with other calm cats and dogs but right now energetic animals would scare her even more. Will you give this girl a chance? Apply to adopt Moxy today at Petfinder. Dave, domestic shorthair Dave is a male domestic shorthair cat staying at San Antonio Pets Alive! He's neutered and vaccinated. From Dave's current caretaker: Dave is a quirky guy who will keep you entertained! He enjoys soft pets and playing with all kinds of toys. He prefers his quiet time but will seek attention when he's ready. Read more about Dave on Petfinder. Mack, Turkish angora and domestic shorthair mix Mack is a charming male Turkish angora and domestic shorthair mix in the care of San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. He already has had all of his shots, and he's neutered. Read more about Mack on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.