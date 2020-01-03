3 perfect pups to adopt now in San Antonio

Start your day off right with some pictures of cuddle-hungry puppies! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in San Antonio. Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Delilah, chihuahua Delilah is a lovable female chihuahua puppy being kept at SNIPSA Inc. Delilah is ready to make friends, and she's happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and kids. She already has had all of her shots. From Delilah's current caretaker: This silly pup loves to romp around all day! When she isn’t tackling her siblings and chasing her tail around, she is off exploring. Delilah loves to run around in the grass until she finally crashes for a nice nap! Remember that this sweet baby is still very young and will need a lot of attention and patience as she learns how to be the perfect pup. Apply to adopt Delilah today at Petfinder. Zeke, husky mix Zeke is a male husky puppy currently housed at SNIPSA Inc. Zeke gets along well with other dogs, cats and kids. He has been vaccinated. From Zeke's current caretaker: Zeke pulls you in right away with those gorgeous eyes and that perfect head tilt. Once he prances up to you, you fall even more in love with that cheerful puppy personality! Zeke is working on his house training and is doing amazing. There is one small hitch with little Zeke: He is vision impaired. Because of his limited vision, you will need to remember to keep him safe around pools or going down steps. Zeke gets along well for the most part and enjoys running around his foster’s home and snuggling up in bed with the kiddos at night. Read more about Zeke on Petfinder. Roscoe, shepherd and Doberman pinscher mix Roscoe is a charming male shepherd and Doberman pinscher puppy currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive! His vaccinations are up to date. Notes from Roscoe's caretakers: Roscoe is such a sweet and smart boy. He's going to be a very large dog (maybe 80-90 pounds) when fully grown but is great with small dogs! He loves toys and to flop around and play by himself or with a friend. This smart boy needs to learn how to use a leash but he is fully potty trained with a doggy door! Ideally, he would have other pup buddies to play with. He is a big boy with lots of energy but he does like to snuggle up on the couch too for naps. He will need outlets for his energy appropriate for his size. This sweet boy is still a baby and needs a little bit of time in his new home to learn the rules and who's the boss and then he will be your big fun-loving, smart, affectionate, snuggle bug. Read more about how to adopt Roscoe on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.