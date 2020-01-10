These San Antonio-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right with some pictures of cuddle-hungry puppies! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups," to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Duke, Labrador retriever mix



Duke is a charming male Labrador retriever puppy staying at San Antonio Pets Alive!

He has had all his shots.

Notes from Duke's caretakers:

Duke is an energetic, sweet and playful young pup that would a great addition to any family. He gets along with children and other dogs.

Read more about how to adopt Duke on Petfinder.

Marley, Labrador retriever

Marley is a charming male Labrador retriever puppy in the care of SNIPSA Inc.

Marley gets along well with cats, dogs and kids. He's already vaccinated.

From Marley's current caretaker:

Marley is a bit timid upon first meeting you, but once he gets comfortable and knows you're here to stay, he melts into your arms. Marley is loving being part of a family and has been picking up house training, crate training and leash training.

Apply to adopt Marley today at Petfinder.

Beulah, Shih Tzu mix

Beulah is a charming female Shih Tzu puppy in the care of Pause for Paws.

Beulah loves children, dogs or cats, and she's been vaccinated. Beulah is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements.

Apply to adopt Beulah today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.