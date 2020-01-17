7 cuddly canines to adopt now in San Antonio

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddle-hungry puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Shamu, hound and pit bull terrier mix Shamu is a darling male hound and pit bull terrier puppy currently residing at SNIPSA Inc. Shamu is happy to keep company with cats, dogs and kids. He has been vaccinated. From Shamu's current caretaker: Covered in hundreds of fleas and ticks and filled with parasites, these poor sibling pups were not feeling too well when they arrived. But after getting the medication they needed and some lovin’ in their foster home, these hounds mixes are now healthy and happy and ready to go to their furever homes! They will race to you and cover you in puppy kisses; they will play tug o’war with each other all day long; they’ll romp around with their foster pals. They truly are always a fun time. Apply to adopt Shamu today at Petfinder. Dice, hound and pit bull terrier mix Dice is a female hound and pit bull terrier puppy in the care of SNIPSA Inc. Dice is ready to make friends — she'll get along great with your kids, dogs or cats. Dice has had all her shots. Here's what Dice's friends at SNIPSA Inc. think of her: Covered in hundreds of fleas and ticks and filled with parasites, these poor sibling pups were not feeling too well when they arrived. But after getting the medication they needed and some lovin’ in their foster home, these hounds mixes are now healthy and happy and ready to go to their furever homes! They will race to you and cover you in puppy kisses; they will play tug o’war with each other all day long; they’ll romp around with their foster pals. They truly are always a fun time. Read more about how to adopt Dice on Petfinder. Choccy, hound and pit bull terrier mix Choccy is a charming male hound and pit bull terrier puppy staying at SNIPSA Inc. Choccy loves cats, dogs and children. Choccy has had all his shots. Choccy's current caretakers say: Covered in hundreds of fleas and ticks and filled with parasites, these poor sibling pups were not feeling too well when they arrived. But after getting the medication they needed and some lovin’ in their foster home, these hounds mixes are now healthy and happy and ready to go to their furever homes! They will race to you and cover you in puppy kisses; they will play tug o’war with each other all day long; they’ll romp around with their foster pals. They truly are always a fun time. Read more about Choccy on Petfinder. Scout, terrier and husky mix Scout is a sweet male terrier and husky puppy currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive! He has been vaccinated. Scout's current caretakers say: Scout is currently about 8 pounds and we anticipate he won't get bigger than 40 pounds. He loves to be in cozy spaces, held and snuggled. Scout is a playful, curious and smart puppy. He's using puppy pads and is successful most of the time. He gets along great with big dogs! Scout's tri-color & speckles are coming out more each day. Read more about Scout on Petfinder. Oprah Dogfrey, Labrador retriever Oprah Dogfrey is a charming female Labrador retriever puppy currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive! She has been vaccinated. Here's what Oprah Dogfrey's friends at San Antonio Pets Alive! think of her: Oprah is an amazing puppy. She is very sweet and tolerant. She loves to run, play and sit in the closest lap she can find. She loves treats and tennis balls! Oprah is a great cuddle buddy after some play time and will fall asleep in your lap when she's tired. Oprah cuddles with the four-year-old she lives with and follows her around the house. Oprah doesn't mind being picked up and is always up for a good pet. Read more about how to adopt Oprah Dogfrey on Petfinder. Zito, Plott hound Zito is a charming male Plott hound puppy being cared for at SNIPSA Inc. Zito is happy to keep company with children, cats or dogs. Zito is vaccinated. Notes from Zito's caretakers: This silly pup loves to romp around all day with his siblings! When they aren’t tackling each other and chasing their tails around, they are off exploring. With their tiny noses to the ground and their ears flopping in the wind, these puppies will run around and journey through each and every room and don’t even get them started on the backyard! They love to clumsily chase after each other and run around in the grass until they finally crash for a nice nap. Apply to adopt Zito today at Petfinder. Charley, Plott hound Charley is a female Plott hound puppy being cared for at SNIPSA Inc. Charley will get along great with your other dogs, cats and kids. Charley has been vaccinated. From Charley's current caretaker: This silly pup loves to romp around all day with her siblings! When they aren’t tackling each other and chasing their tails around, they are off exploring. With their tiny noses to the ground and their ears flopping in the wind, these puppies will run around and journey through each and every room and don’t even get them started on the backyard! They love to clumsily chase after each other and run around in the grass until they finally crash for a nice nap. Apply to adopt Charley today at Petfinder.