7 cuddly canines to adopt now in San Antonio

Start your day off right by browsing through delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in San Antonio. Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Boom, shepherd mix Boom is an adorable male shepherd mix currently housed at Sierra's K9 Rescue and Rehab. Boom will get along great with your kids, cats or dogs. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Boom is already neutered and vaccinated. From Boom's current caretaker: Boom is a sweet boy who understands some commands. He's good with everyone. He's curious about cats but listens when you tell him to leave. He was possibly hit by a car when he was a baby but seems to be healing properly even though he didn't have medical care at the time. Read more about how to adopt Boom on Petfinder. Bella, shepherd mix Bella is a winsome female shepherd mix currently housed at They Have The Right to live Rescue. Bella loves other dogs. No need to worry: She is already house-trained. She is already spayed and she has had all her shots. Here's more from Bella: I'm a very sweet 2-year-old girl who is brushed and bathed and ready for her forever family! I love all people and fellow dogs and I am already crate and potty trained. I'm working on learning commands now too. I'm a great girl looking to learn more with my forever family. I now know "sit", "down", "come" and "back". I am very smart and keen to learn. Read more about how to adopt Bella on Petfinder. Rosco, bloodhound mix Rosco is a charming male bloodhound mix being kept at They Have The Right to live Rescue. Rosco is happy to keep company with cats, dogs and kids. Rosco is neutered and vaccinated. He's already house-trained. Notes from Rosco's caretakers: Roscoe is the definition of gentle giant. He lives for attention! He is full of kisses, great with kids and gets along with other pets! He will follow you anywhere and everywhere just in case you get the urge to pet someone. He is house broken and lets you know when he has to go out. He has a lot of energy for an older guy so he needs space to run. Apply to adopt Rosco today at Petfinder. Chula, chihuahua mix Chula is a darling female chihuahua mix in the care of Footbridge Foundation. Chula loves cats, dogs and kids. Fear not: She's already house-trained. She is already spayed and vaccinated. Notes from Chula's caretakers: Chula loves to play with other dogs, puppies and big dogs are her best friends. She is being fostered with a cat too so she is cat-friendly. She loves to run around the back yard with her foster friends. Burying herself in a pile of blankets on the sofa is Chula's favorite thing to do when she's relaxing. She is a couch potato on one hand and a fun, energetic pup on the other hand. She will do best in a home with activity, a yard and other pets. Apply to adopt Chula today at Petfinder. Hazel, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix Hazel is a darling female pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix currently housed at Footbridge Foundation. Hazel loves other dogs. She is looking for cat-free home. She's already house-trained. She's vaccinated and spayed. From Hazel's current caretaker: Hazel deserves the Mom of the Year award. Her nine healthy, sweet puppies are a testament to her personality. Hazel is dog-friendly and loves people. This precious litter and mom will be available for adoption shortly after their spay/neuter surgeries and we are now accepting applications for pre-adoption. Apply to adopt Hazel today at Petfinder. Dara, chow chow Dara is a female chow chow dog currently residing at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions. Dara will get along great with your other dogs. She is looking for cat-free forever home. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She's already vaccinated and spayed. Read more about Dara on Petfinder. Chiklea, chihuahua Chiklea is a charming female chihuahua dog being cared for at Protecting Animals Within San Antonio (P.A.W.S foster based rescue). Chiklea loves to socialize, and she gets along well with children, dogs or cats. She has been vaccinated and spayed. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Chiklea is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. Here's what Chiklea's friends at Protecting Animals Within San Antonio (P.A.W.S foster based rescue) think of her: Meet Chiclet. She’s a very sweet 7-year-old chihuahua weighing under 12 pounds. She has scars on her back left over from former life of neglect. She is currently being fostered with two other small dogs and cats and she gets along with all. Read more about Chiklea on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.