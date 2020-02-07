4 lovable pups to adopt now in San Antonio

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some delightful doggies up for adoption? There are dozens of great dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio. Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Roo, Labrador retriever and retriever mix Roo is a male Labrador retriever and retriever mix currently residing at They Have The Right to live Rescue. Roo will get along great with your other dogs. He's been vaccinated and neutered. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. Notes from Roo's caretakers: Roo is a delightfully playful yet gentle golden male lab/retriever mix. He is quick to make new doggy friends, but can be shy around new people. Roo loves the company of other dogs and enjoys being outside as much as he can. He's happy to sun himself, chew on a bone or play chase. Curiously playful yet sweet-tempered Roo is ready to work his way into your heart and home. Read more about how to adopt Roo on Petfinder. Farrah, Labrador retriever and terrier mix Farrah is a darling female Labrador retriever and terrier mix currently housed at Protecting Animals Within San Antonio (P.A.W.S foster based rescue). Farrah will get along great with your cats and dogs. Protecting Animals Within San Antonio (P.A.W.S foster based rescue), however, recommends she be placed in a home without small children. She is already house-trained. She has had all of her shots, and she's spayed. Farrah is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. Here's what Farrah's friends at Protecting Animals Within San Antonio (P.A.W.S foster based rescue) think of her: Farrah is 3-year-old black lab/terrier mix. She is very timid at first with humans. She needs a patient family. However ,she is great with dogs and cats so having a buddy definitely helps her confidence. She loves to lounge on the couch. She walks well on a leash and is kennel trained, but she will chew on clothes if left out. Read more about how to adopt Farrah on Petfinder. Blyss, hound and golden retriever mix Blyss is a female hound and golden retriever mix being kept at Katie's Roadside Rescue. Blyss is happy to keep company with other dogs. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. She's already spayed, and she has had all her shots. Notes from Blyss' caretakers: Blyss is a true survivor and an amazing middle-aged lady. She lived many rough years on the streets of San Antonio and had many litters of puppies, as her body tells that story. She took a little while to trust us and still has some shy tendencies but that's OK. She is house trained, uses a doggy door, is comfortable in a crate and good with other dogs of both sexes and all sizes. Read more about how to adopt Blyss on Petfinder. Nova, American Staffordshire terrier Nova is a female American Staffordshire terrier dog in the care of Katie's Roadside Rescue. Nova loves other dogs. She is looking for cat-free household. Nova is already spayed and vaccinated. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. From Nova's current caretaker: Incredible! Awesome! Devoted! Loving! Nova is an outstanding dog full of love, life and did I say love? She is house trained, uses a doggy door, loves to snuggle all night (sometimes a bit of a bed hog but so content when she is close to you). She loves to snuggle and watch movies. Nova plays well with other dogs and puppies but needs monitored closely on introductions. She is well behaved and listens. Please consider giving this wonderful girl a loving fur-ever home. Apply to adopt Nova today at Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.