Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 7 cute-as-can-be kittens to adopt now in San Antonio

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some fluffy felines near you up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio. Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens currently available for adoption. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Timmy, domestic shorthair Timmy is a lovable male domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at Footbridge Foundation. Timmy is happy to keep company with kids, dogs or cats. Timmy has been vaccinated. He is already house-trained. From Timmy's current caretaker: Timmy was rescued from the King William neighborhood and he's an awesome little dude. He is full of funny kitten antics and has a blast with his sister Fernanda. Fill out an application for Timmy today! Apply to adopt Timmy today at Petfinder. Chris, tabby Chris is a charming male tabby kitten currently housed at Paws Ranch Rescue and Animal Sanctuary. Chris plays well with others, and he gets along well with other cats. Fear not: He's already house-trained. He has been vaccinated. Chris' current caretakers say: Chris is a 9-month-old orange tabby. He is a big boy and is very cuddly. He is good with kids and other cats. He loves it when you rub his tummy. Read more about Chris on Petfinder. Dora, domestic shorthair Dora is a winsome female domestic shorthair kitten in the care of San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. Dora is a social butterfly, and she'll get along great with your other cats. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She has been vaccinated. Notes from Dora's caretakers: Dora apparently loves cuddling other kittens in baskets. She is a sweet girl who like to make new fosters comfortable. She was rescued with her brother Lucky. She does well with other kittens and would love a play mate. She also enjoys sunning herself in sunbeams. Apply to adopt Dora today at Petfinder. Lucky, domestic shorthair Lucky is a male domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. Lucky loves other cats. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. He's been vaccinated. Apply to adopt Lucky today at Petfinder. Isabella, domestic shorthair mix Isabella is a female domestic shorthair kitten currently housed at SNIPSA Inc. Isabella loves dogs, cats and kids. Fear not: She's already house-trained. Isabella is vaccinated. From Isabella's current caretaker: Isabella loves to explore! She will scamper around every room before laying out in front of the window to get some sun. Isabella is always wrestling around with her furry friends — both dogs and cats alike! Everyone is a friend to this fearless kitty. She may even be part dog, as one of her favorite things to play is fetch. She'll run after her toy and drop it right at your feet, ready to chase after it again and again. Snuggling up with her humans is also a must — you'll find her plopped down on top of the couch right beside you at the end of the day. Isabella is patient, loving and always playful with her foster siblings — what more could you want in a fun-loving feline? Read more about how to adopt Isabella on Petfinder. Fireball, domestic shorthair Fireball is a male domestic shorthair kitten currently housed at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. Fireball is happy to keep company with kids, dogs or cats. Good news: He's already house-trained. He's been vaccinated. Read more about Fireball on Petfinder. Trish, domestic shorthair Trish is a female domestic shorthair kitten staying at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. Trish loves kids, dogs or cats. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She is vaccinated. Read more about Trish on Petfinder.