These San Antonio-based pups are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right by browsing through lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in San Antonio. Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Marci, schnauzer and terrier mix Marci is a female schnauzer and terrier mix staying at Roxy's K-9 Rescue. Marci loves other dogs. She is already house-trained. She has been vaccinated and spayed. Marci's current caretakers say: Marci is a very playful girl who loves belly rubs. She is independent, plays with her toys to occupy herself, puts herself in her crate or on her bed (she has both) for nap times and bedtime. Marci will follow you around but she will also continue to lay there and watch you do whatever you choose to do. Marci walks well on a leash and loves playing with other dogs, big or small. If you want a little lady with a very soft touch and sweet demeanor, then Marci is your girl. Read more about Marci on Petfinder. Fergus, Maltipoo mix Fergus is a darling male Maltipoo mix currently residing at Poquita Paws Rescue. Fergus is happy to keep company with other dogs. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He is neutered, and he has had all his shots. Fergus' current caretakers say: Fergus is very cautious around new people and can take a bit of time to warm up to new humans. His crate is his safe space, so having an area he can retreat to when overwhelmed is recommended. Fergus is great with children and other dogs. Cats are unknown. He also does great traveling in the car! Fergus walks well on a leash and responds to basic commands. Apply to adopt Fergus today at Petfinder. Chiquita, chihuahua mix Chiquita is a female chihuahua mix currently residing at Katie's Roadside Rescue. Chiquita is ready to make friends, and she gets along well with other dogs. She's already spayed and vaccinated. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Here's what Chiquita's friends at Katie's Roadside Rescue think of her: Chiquita is a loving, sweet, playful, chunky little girl. She needs to lose a few pounds but until then there is just a little more of her to love. She gets along with all the other dogs and is quite active. Losing a few more pounds should be easy with some routine walks. She is house trained, loves lap time and is an all-around sweet girl. Do you have room in your heart to give her a furever home? Apply to adopt Chiquita today at Petfinder. Siska, shepherd and cattle dog mix Siska is a darling female shepherd and cattle dog mix currently housed at Katie's Roadside Rescue. Siska loves other dogs. She is already house-trained. Siska is spayed, and she has had all her shots. Siska's current caretakers say: Siska was slow to adjust and to trust, but once the other dogs let her know her rescue mom was safe, she was all in. She is quiet and observant. She likes to romp and play chase. And the latest: If you are kneeling down, she will put both paws on your shoulders and give a hug. Siska also has the softest fur, making her quite lovable and hugable. She was in a home with kids. Read more about Siska on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.