Cats, dogs available to adopt at San Antonio Pets Alive locations

SAN ANTONIO – Cats and dogs are available to adopt at four San Antonio Pets Alive locations.

The organization said the dogs and cats are at least six months old.

“To offset the bad luck of Friday the 13th, San Antonio Pets Alive! has some lucky charms ready to go home with you -- and for only $20," the organization said in its release.

Here are the locations, all in San Antonio, where to adopt:

Building One @ Animal Care Services: 4710 Highway 151

Marbach Medical Clinic: 9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109

Petco Foundation Adoption Center: 6001 NW Loop 410, Suite 103

PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center: 8520 Fourwinds Drive

Some available animals can also be seen on the organization’s website. You can also adopt an animals by emailing adopt@sanantoniopetsalive.org.