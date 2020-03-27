Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 7 lovable pups to adopt now in San Antonio

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of deserving dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Bebop, pit bull terrier

Bebop is a male pit bull terrier dog staying at Paws Ranch Rescue and Animal Sanctuary.

Bebop gets along well with other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Fear not: He is already house-trained. He is vaccinated and neutered.

Bebop's current caretakers say:

Bebop is a year old, so he is very energetic. Like most pitties, he loves to cuddle. He is crate trained and the short time we had him, he knew when to go to his kennel. He has a submissive personality with other dogs in the foster home and he was very gentle with their 2 year old as well. Bebop will chase cats for sure.

Scott, Australian shepherd and retriever mix

Scott is a charming male Australian shepherd and retriever mix being cared for at SNIPSA Inc.

Scott will get along great with your other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Scott is neutered, and he has had all his shots. No need to worry: He's already house-trained.

Notes from Scott's caretakers:

Scott is a happy blue-eyed boy that has nothing but love to give. He loves to play with everyone he meets — dogs of all sizes, kids of all ages...just no cats please! Scott still has that puppy energy and will do best in a home where he will have a lot of stimulation through play time with toys, other dogs, the kiddos, or walks through the neighborhood. With his unique markings around his mouth Scott always looks like he is smiling and that's what you'll always be doing too once you take him home!

Lilly, Manchester terrier

Lilly is a female Manchester terrier dog staying at Pause for Paws.

Lilly loves other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Lilly is looking for a home without small children. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She's already vaccinated and spayed.

Lilly's current caretakers say:

Lilly is approximately 5 or 6 years old and in excellent condition. Her owner passed away and she is in need of a new home with someone who knows and loves this breed. She is playful and loving.

Sammy, poodle and terrier mix

Sammy is a lovable male poodle and terrier mix currently housed at Ordinary Miracles Canine Rescue.

Ordinary Miracles Canine Rescue wants to place Sammy in a home without small children. He's been vaccinated and neutered. No need to worry: He is already house-trained.

Notes from Sammy's caretakers:

Sammy just wants to be loved so he is very loyal. He tolerates other dogs but he does tend to guard food and toys. For this reason, we think he would be happiest as an only dog so he can have all your attention. Sammy is about 5 years old and weighs about 24 pounds.

Shimma, American Staffordshire terrier

Shimma is a sweet female American Staffordshire terrier dog being cared for at Sierra's K9 Rescue and Rehab.

Shimma is a social animal — she's happy to keep company with other dogs. She is already house-trained. She's already spayed and vaccinated.

Here's what Shimma's friends at Sierra's K9 Rescue and Rehab think of her:

Shimma is an energetic playful young girl. She's a mixture of sweetness and goofiness with the most beautiful eyes! Training and exercise are a must for her since she's young...she needs to use that energy! She's named Shimma because she shimmies so much when you give her attention. The pictures do not do her justice because she wouldn't stand still!

Elvis, hound and husky mix

Elvis is a male hound and husky mix currently residing at 4DogSakes.

No other dogs, please: Elvis is looking for a dog-free forever home. He's already neutered, and he has had all his shots. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Elvis is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

Elvis' current caretakers say:

Elvis is super-smart, loyal to people and trained to obey basic commands. He really would do best as the only pet in your household, since he may be dog-selective at times. He's really sweet, rides well in a car, listens well and is just so deserving of a chance to prove himself to an adopter or foster. Some socialization in a home setting would likely be a great thing for this super dog.

Dakota, husky and Labrador retriever mix

Dakota is a darling female husky and Labrador retriever mix being cared for at Roxy's K-9 Rescue.

Dakota gets along well with cats, dogs and children. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She's been vaccinated and spayed.

Notes from Dakota's caretakers:

This gentle girl is looking for a home where she can be your best friend. Dakota is 80 pounds and needs to walk to drop at least 15 pounds. She is very friendly and likes meeting new people. She is low energy, but give her a chewbone and that will make her day! Dakota enjoys playing fetch, having her belly rubbed, going for walks and she loves to cuddle. Dakota would do well in an apartment because she is so calm, a non-barker and just a gentle girl.

