4 precious puppies to adopt now in San Antonio

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of darling puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Scruffy, terrier and Cairn terrier mix

Scruffy is a charming male terrier and Cairn terrier puppy being kept at Paws Ranch Rescue and Animal Sanctuary.

Scruffy is a social butterfly, and he'll get along great with other dogs, cats and children. He's already house-trained. Scruffy has been vaccinated.

Here's what Scruffy's friends at Paws Ranch Rescue and Animal Sanctuary think of him:

Scruffy was abandoned at a local Taco stand. He likes to be called baby. He is very sweet, kennel trained and gets along with kids, dogs and cats. He could be your little lap doggie!

Read more about how to adopt Scruffy on Petfinder.

Olive, Labrador retriever and border collie mix

Olive is a sweet female Labrador retriever and border collie puppy being kept at SNIPSA Inc.

Olive will get along great with your children, dogs or cats. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Olive has been vaccinated.

Olive's current caretakers say:

Olive is just a happy-go-lucky girl. She does not seem to have a mean bone in her body and just wants all the love! Olive loves car rides especially if she’s sitting co-captain! Roll that window down a bit and this silly gal will have her ears flapping in the wind. Besides car rides, Olive loves her humans — any time you just look at this sweet girl, she wags her tail so excitedly, her entire body wiggles! Olive has a lot of energy and would prefer to go to an active family.

Read more about Olive on Petfinder.

Kiwi, Labrador retriever mix

Kiwi is an adorable female Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at San Antonio Pets Alive!

Her vaccinations are already up to date.

Here's what Kiwi's friends at San Antonio Pets Alive! think of her:

I am currently in a foster home. By adopting me, you not only give me a new leash on life; you also save the life of the additional dog who can be rescued from euthanasia and placed in foster care.

Apply to adopt Kiwi today at Petfinder.

Cote, terrier mix

Cote is a male terrier puppy being cared for at Roxy's K-9 Rescue.

Cote is happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and kids. He has had all his shots.

Here's what Cote's has to say :

I am 3 months old and only weigh 3.5 pounds. I probably will remain small since my mother is a small lady. My entire litter is playful yet very quiet and nosey; we watch everything that is going on and we love to run around the backyard.

Read more about Cote on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.