7 cuddly canines to adopt now in San Antonio

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Shelby, Great Pyrenees

Shelby is a female Great Pyrenees dog currently residing at SNIPSA Inc.

Shelby is the life of the party, and she gets along well with other dogs. Shelby is spayed, and she has had all her shots. She's already house-trained.

From Shelby's current caretaker:

Meet the gorgeous Shelby! She already had one hip replacement surgery and will need another in May. Then she will require eight weeks of limited activity. Shelby has come a long way in foster care. Her foster family has taught her to walk on a leash with ease and ride in a car. Shelby is very affectionate with her foster family and trusts them wholeheartedly. The ideal home for Shelby would be one with older kids, given her larger size and moderate energy level.

Read more about Shelby on Petfinder.

Bravo, German shepherd and Belgian shepherd mix

Bravo is a male German shepherd and Belgian shepherd mix in the care of San Antonio Pets Alive!

He's been vaccinated.

From Bravo's current caretaker:

Bravo does well in the house and is great with kids. He would do best with another dog, as it gives him confidence to have a friend. Bravo shows an interest in toys but doesn't quite understand what to do with them. He is excellent on a leash for walks and has some of the most gentle kisses!

Read more about how to adopt Bravo on Petfinder.

Bowie, dachshund

Bowie is a male dachshund dog currently residing at SNIPSA Inc.

Bowie gets along well with other dogs and cats. SNIPSA Inc., however, recommends he be placed in a home without small children. His vaccinations are up to date, and he is neutered.

Here's what Bowie's friends at SNIPSA Inc. think of him:

Bowie can be a bit shy at first but he turns into quite the cuddle bug once he gets to know you. If you’re looking for a pup to be your shadow, Bowie is your guy! Bowie is also an adventurous guy and will venture around the backyard with his nose to the ground for hours. He protects the household from squirrels and will jump a whole four inches off the ground trying to get to the top of the tree. Bowie is great with other dogs and doesn't bother the resident cat.

Read more about how to adopt Bowie on Petfinder.

Cheeky, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Cheeky is a lovable female American Staffordshire terrier mix currently residing at San Antonio Pets Alive!

Cheeky is already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Here's what Cheeky's friends at San Antonio Pets Alive! think of her:

Although Cheeky is 12 years old, she has lots of life and has plenty of love to give! She enjoys spending time in the yard and laying on her bed in the sun. She is sometimes choosy about her other dog friends, so she would do best in a home without other dogs or have a meet and greet before going to her new home. She does well with children.

Apply to adopt Cheeky today at Petfinder.

Mator, Labrador retriever and American Staffordshire terrier mix

Mator is a male Labrador retriever and American Staffordshire terrier mix in the care of San Antonio Pets Alive!

He's already vaccinated and neutered.

Mator's current caretakers say:

Mator is a happy guy. He loves people and other dogs and is always up for an adventure. He walks well on a leash and enjoys stopping for lots of sniffs along the way. He also enjoys car rides and gets along with other dogs. He does not bark and sleeps quietly through the night on his dog bed.

Apply to adopt Mator today at Petfinder.

Toby, chihuahua

Toby is a sweet male chihuahua dog staying at San Antonio R.O.C.K.S.

He has been vaccinated.

Read more about how to adopt Toby on Petfinder.

Marge, dachshund

Marge is a winsome female dachshund dog currently housed at SNIPSA Inc.

Marge will get along great with your cats, dogs and kids. She has been vaccinated and spayed.

Here's what Marge's friends at SNIPSA Inc. think of her:

Meet Marge! This good-natured gal will sweetly curl up by your side or even in your lap whether you have enough room or not! She loves a sweet snuggle and will happily trot alongside you around the house or on a relaxing walk in the nice spring weather. Marge is pretty easy going and submissive. She enjoys sunbathing and belly rubs and will make one loyal pup.

Apply to adopt Marge today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.